CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) gained after hours after producing a quarterly print that topped both top and bottom line estimates.

The Florida-based railroad reported $0.39 in earnings per share, two cents above expectations, and revenue of $3.41 billion that edged estimates by $100 million. The company also noted an operating ratio of 62.4%, a 150 basis point increase, due to acquisition costs and higher fuel prices.

“We delivered a solid quarter thanks to the strong efforts of CSX’s railroaders,” CEO James M. Foote commented. “Our market environment continues to be supportive, and we expect our hard work to deliver improved fluidity across our network over the rest of the year while positioning us to capture opportunities for future growth.”

An earnings call is underway as of 4:30 PM ET and will likely prove important to set expectations for Union Pacific (UNP) which is set to report on Thursday morning.

