Tenet Healthcare net income rises 26% even as hospital revenue declined YoY
Apr. 20, 2022 4:43 PM ETTHCBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Tenet Healthcare (THC) saw its Q1 2022 net income rise 26% compared to the prior-year period to $280M even as revenue in its hospital business, its largest segment, declined slightly year over year.
- Diluted EPS in the quarter was $1.28 compared to $0.90 in Q1 2021.
- Net revenue in the quarter dropped ~1% to $4.7B. In the hospital segment, revenue fell ~4% to ~$3.8B.
- However, ambulatory care segment revenue rose ~14% to $738M. Revenue also rose ~5% in the Conifer business, which provides business process services, to $324M.
- The results beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.
- The company ended the quarter with ~$1.4B in cash, down from ~$2.4B on Dec. 31, 2021.
- For fiscal year 2022, Tenet (THC) is projecting: $645M to $775M in adjusted net income from continuing operations; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $5.86 to $7.03; and net operating revenues of $19.5B to $19.9B.
