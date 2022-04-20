Monarch Casino & Resort GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.01, revenue of $108.32M beats by $1.47M
Apr. 20, 2022 4:45 PM ETMonarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Monarch Casino & Resort press release (NASDAQ:MCRI): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $108.32M (+44.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.47M.
- CEO comment: “As we look to the balance of 2022, we intend to build on our strong operating performance in the first quarter, which traditionally is the slowest quarter of the year for us and for our markets. We continue to evaluate potential acquisitions where we can fully leverage our development and operating expertise to drive long-term value for our stockholders. Our future remains bright and we look forward to what promises to be an exciting 2022.”