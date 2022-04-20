Despite a miss on the headline figures, a forecast of better times ahead is helping United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) fly in post-market hours.

Shortly after Wednesday's close, the Chicago-based air carrier reported Non-GAAP EPS of -$4.24, $0.02 below Wall Street expectations, and revenue of $7.57 billion that came in below estimates by $110 million. Shortly after the print, shares fell slightly.

However, it was not the headline figures that had the final word in terms of the stock’s trajectory.

"The demand environment is the strongest it's been in my 30 years in the industry – and United and its customers will benefit more than any other airline,” CEO Scott Kirby said in an audacious statement. “We're now seeing clear evidence that the second quarter will be an historic inflection point for our business. It leaves me more optimistic than ever about United's future."

The release adds that the airline expects a return to profitability in the second quarter despite higher fuel costs. Further, total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) is forecast to be 17% above even pre-pandemic levels. The company noted that this figure would actually represent the strongest second quarter revenue guidance in company history.

Shares were marked over 5% higher in extended hours.