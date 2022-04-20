Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) on Wednesday has lifted its full year guidance even after worse-than-expected first quarter results.

CCI shares are edging lower by 1.4% in afterhours trading Wednesday.

Site rentals are expected to rise to $6.26B in 2022 compared with $6.22B in the previous view.

Sees income from continuing operations of $1.71B this year vs. $1.67B in the prior forecast.

Expects 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $4.33B, up from $4.27B in the prior forecast. Adjusted FFO is anticipated to be $7.36 per share, unchanged from the previous view.

"After experiencing the highest level of tower application activity in our history last year, we expect elevated levels of tower leasing to continue this year and believe we will once again lead the U.S. tower industry with 6% organic tower revenue growth," said CEO Jay Brown.

Meanwhile, site rental revenues of $1.57B in the first quarter increased from $1.36B in Q1 2021.

Adjusted FFO of $1.87 per share missed the consensus of $0.94 and drifted higher from $1.71 in Q1 2021.

Income from continuing operations were $421M in Q1, up from $121M in Q1 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.09B in Q1 vs. $897M in Q1 2021.

Conference call on April 21 at 1:30 PM ET.

In the beginning of March, Crown Castle priced a $750M senior notes offering.