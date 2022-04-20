Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -4.5% post-market after reporting mixed Q1 results Wednesday, with adjusted earnings beating expectations but revenues coming in short, even while rising 14% Y/Y to $3.29B.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $1.07B from $521M in the year-ago quarter; aluminum adjusted EBITDA jumped 2.5x Y/Y to $713M, alumina +15% to $262M, bauxite -36% to $38M.

Q1 aluminum production fell 9% Y/Y to 498K metric tons, below Wall Street expectations of 526K tons; alumina output fell 3.5% to 3.21M tons, and bauxite fell 7.5% to 11M tons.

Alcoa (AA) cited the curtailment of the San Ciprián smelter and fewer days in the quarter for the 10% Q/Q decline in aluminum output; alumina production fell 2% Q/Q because of fewer days in the quarter and lower production from the Australian refineries which offset improvement from the San Ciprián refinery's return to full production after the strike conclusion.

Q1 aluminum segment revenues rose 3%, as Alcoa's (AA) average realized price for primary aluminum increased 14% Q/Q to $3,861/ton; in the alumina segment, third-party revenue fell 9% Q/Q due to lower average alumina prices.

For Q2, Alcoa (AA) expects both alumina and aluminum realized third-party prices to be higher than in Q1, with benefits partly offset by $115M of higher energy and raw materials costs.

The company lowers its forecast for FY 2022 bauxite shipments by 2M dry metric tons to 46M-47M tons, as it expects to slow production at its Juruti mine in Brazil by 1.1M tons due to the cessation of bauxite sales to Russian businesses.

"We had an excellent start to the year with record profitability in the first quarter, including quarterly EBITDA that surpassed $1B for the first time in our history," President and CEO Roy Harvey said.

Alcoa (AA) shares have surged 45% YTD and 141% during the past year.