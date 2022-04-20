Carvana proposes to offer $1B of Class A common stock
Apr. 20, 2022 5:01 PM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) plans to offer $1B of its Class A common stock in a public offering.
- Ernest Garcia, II, a major shareholder of CVNA, along with Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia, III, and entities controlled by one or both of them, are keen on purchasing up to $432M of the firm's common stock in the offering.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Additionally, Carvana (CVNA) plans to issue up to $1B of series A perpetual preferred stock and up to $2.275B of senior unsecured notes due 2030 pursuant to a separate offering memorandum for each proposed offering.
- Net proceeds from these offerings will be used to fund Carvana's acquisition of ADESA's US physical auction business.
- In other news, CVNA shares have plummeted 19% following the firm's big profit miss