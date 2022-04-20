Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock is dropping 7.4% in Wednesday after-hours trading after the company reduced its full-year 2022 revenue guidance by $100M to account for a faster-than-originally-expected decline in mortgage market credit inquiries. The credit score company trimmed its 2022 adjusted EPS guidance by $0.50 due to the revenue reduction and the elimination of income from its non-controlling interest in a Russian joint venture.

The company now expects Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.98-$2.08, lower than the consensus estimate of $2.15 and Q2 revenue of $1.31B-$1.33B compared with $1.32B consensus.

For the year, Equifax (EFX) expects adjusted EPS of $8.00-$8.30 vs. its prior range of $8.50-$8.80 (consensus of $8.63). 2022 revenue is now expected to be $5.15B-$5.25B, down from $5.25B-$5.35B; consensus is $5.30B.

"Our first quarter revenue of $1.363B was the highest quarterly revenue in our history, up 12% despite the 24.5% decline in the U.S. mortgage market," said CEO Mark W. Begor.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.22, surpassing the $2.14 consensus, increased from $1.97 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 operating revenue of $1.36B increased from $1.21B and beat the average analyst estimate of $1.32B.

Workforce Solutions total revenue of $649.0M rose 33% Y/Y. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 54.6% vs. 58.9% in Q1 2021.

USIS revenue of $432.9M dropped 6% Y/Y and adjusted EBITDA margin of 39.3% slipped from 42.1% a year ago. Mortgage Solutions revenue of $45.7M fell 14% Y/Y.

International total revenue of $281.3M rose 6% Y/Y; adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.4% declined from 26.9% in Q1 2021.

Conference call on April 21 at 8:30 AM.

