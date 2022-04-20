Chinese software company Kingsoft Cloud shares fall almost 10%
Apr. 20, 2022 5:14 PM ETKingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Chinese cloud-software company Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares fell almost 10%, Wednesday, as J.P. Morgan was removed as lead underwriter for Kingsoft's (KC) planned stock offering in Hong Kong.
- According to a report from Bloomberg, J.P. Morgan will still be involved in Kingsoft's (KC) Hong Kong offering, but will be in a secondary position behind UBS Group AG and China International Capital Corp.
- Kingsoft (KC), which already lists its shares in New York, is reported planning to list about $100 million shares of its stock in Hong Kong.
- In March, J.P. Morgan analyst Alex Yao cut his rating on Kingsoft (KC) to underweight, and dropped his price target on the company's stock to $3.50 a share from $8. Kingsoft (KC) then said it would explore a stock listing in Hong Kong.