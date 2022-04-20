NASA awards Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin firms contracts for lightning mapping study
Apr. 20, 2022 5:13 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), LMTBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Wednesday awarded two contracts to a Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) firm and a Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) firm to provide services on a lightning mapping study.
- NASA said it has selected Northrop Grumman Corp System Sector of Azusa, Calif., and Lockheed Martin Corp of Littleton, Colo. for the Geostationary Extended Observations (GeoXO) Lightning Mapper (LMX) Phase A Study.
- The GeoXO mission is a collaborative partnership between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA. It is a satellite system that will advance observations from geostationary orbit.
- Each contract valued at about $5M.
- The principal purpose of the contracts will be to provide a definition-phase study of a GeoXO LMX instrument.
- The LMX instrument is an optical detector used to detect, locate, and measure the optical pulses associated with lightning. It has been planned to fly on the NOAA GeoXO geostationary satellites.