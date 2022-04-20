Sleep Number stock falls postmarket on weak results, guidance cut
Apr. 20, 2022 5:15 PM ETSleep Number Corporation (SNBR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock slipped 6% postmarket on Wednesday after the mattress firm posted disappointing Q1 results and slashed its 2022 EPS guidance.
- Q1 GAAP EPS was $0.09 vs. $2.51 in Q1 2021 due to lower-than-expected delivered net sales.
- Net sales in Q1 fell 7.2% to $527.1M, hurt by constrained supply of semiconductor chips.
- Demand for Q1 declined 3%, hurt by the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Jan. and the Ukraine war in late Feb.
- Excess backlog at Q1-end increased to over $200M.
- SNBR cut its 2022 EPS outlook to $5-6 vs. consensus estimate of $5.77. SNBR's prior guidance was $6.78-7.08.
- The reduced outlook assumes low double-digit 2022 net sales growth on flat to low single-digit demand growth the rest of the year, while servicing excess backlog.
- "External factors continue to disrupt global supply and weaken consumer confidence, resulting in increased business complexity and volatility," said CEO Shelly Ibach.
- SNBR expects to generate ~$200M of cash from operations and projects 2022 capex of $70M-80M.
- Post-earnings conference call at at 5 pm ET.
- SNBR stock has declined 34% YTD.
- Last month, SNBR stock hit a near 18-month low after Wedbush cut its rating to Neutral.