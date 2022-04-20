Google receives second request from DOJ for planned purchase of Mandiant

Apr. 20, 2022

  • Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Mandiant received a request for additional information from the U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday in regards to the company's planned $5.4 billion takeover of the cybersecurity firm.
  • Mandiant and Google expect to promptly respond to the second request and to continue working cooperatively with the DOJ as it conducts its review, according to a regulatory filing. Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Google (GOOGL) currently expect the closing of the deal to occur this year.
  • Google (GOOGL) agreed to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) for $23/share in cash last month. Google was competing with Microsoft (MSFT) for the cybersecurity firm, though it reportedly walked away from the deal.
  • Last year, FireEye was rebranded as Mandiant. The corporate name change came after the company announced in June it was selling its software business and FireEye name to a Symphony Technology Group-led consortium for $1.2B in cash.
