Raytheon bags $482.7M Navy contracts

  • Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RTX +0.4%) is awarded a $482.72M contract for DDG 1000 Class Combat System and modernization of Zumwalt-class Mission Systems and Mission System equipment.
  • The contract is with options, if exercised, totaling $1.68B across five years.
  • Work is expected to be completed by April 2023.
  • "This contract underscores our role as a systems integrator, which goes beyond offering customers weapons and radars," said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "Our team provides Zumwalt destroyers extensive support, from engineering and cyber protection to software development and upgrades."
  • The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.