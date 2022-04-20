Raytheon bags $482.7M Navy contracts
Apr. 20, 2022 5:16 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RTX +0.4%) is awarded a $482.72M contract for DDG 1000 Class Combat System and modernization of Zumwalt-class Mission Systems and Mission System equipment.
- The contract is with options, if exercised, totaling $1.68B across five years.
- Work is expected to be completed by April 2023.
- "This contract underscores our role as a systems integrator, which goes beyond offering customers weapons and radars," said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "Our team provides Zumwalt destroyers extensive support, from engineering and cyber protection to software development and upgrades."
- The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.