Sleep Number stock slips on earnings miss, lowered guidance

Sleep Number Corp. (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock slid in extended hours trading on Wednesday after reporting first quarter earnings.

The mattress manufacturer reported GAAP EPS of $0.09, missing Wall Street estimates by a wide margin as revenue came in at $527.13 million, $7.25 million below expectations.

Per the earnings release, net sales decreased 7% in the quarter while demand decreased 3%. Management blamed the strain of the Omicron variant, the war in Ukraine, and the semiconductor shortage for the underwhelming results.

“External factors continue to disrupt global supply and weaken consumer confidence, resulting in increased business complexity and volatility,” CEO Shelly Ibach said in a statement. “In this dynamic environment, we remain focused on deepening consumer relationships and innovating for broad relevance while taking decisive actions to address near-term pressures.”

The company updated its full-year 2022 diluted EPS outlook to a range of $5.00 to $6.00 per share, down from or $6.78 to $7.08 forecast in the prior quarter.

Shares fell nearly 6% in post-market hours.