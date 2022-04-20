First Industrial Realty bumps up midpoint for 2022 FFO guidance
Apr. 20, 2022 5:24 PM ETFirst Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) on Wednesday has narrowed its 2022 FFO guidance range following strong than expected first-quarter results.
- The REIT lifted its midpoint FFO guidance by $0.01 per share to $2.10-2.20.
- Sees average in service occupancy of 97.5% to 98.5% in 2022, an increase of 25 basis points at the midpoint, reflecting more leasing activity.
- Expects same store net operating income growth of 7.75% to 8.75% for the full year, a boost of 50 basis points at the midpoint.
- In the meantime, Q1 revenues of $125.51M topped the consensus of $123.45M and rose from $116.25M in Q1 2021.
- Q1 net operating income of $90.09M compared with $83.01M in Q1 a year ago.
- Q1 interest expense of $9.63M vs. $12.67M in Q1 of last year.
- Total expenses were $78.06M in Q1, up from $73.78M in Q1 2021.
- Conference call on April 21 at 11:00 AM EST.
- In February, First Industrial Realty declared a quarterly dividend of $0.295 per share.