First Industrial Realty bumps up midpoint for 2022 FFO guidance

Apr. 20, 2022 5:24 PM ETFirst Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Text REIT made of wood cubes on white textured putty background. Abbreviation from "Real estate investment trust". Business concept. Square wood blocks. Top view, flat lay.

Victoriia Kovryha/iStock via Getty Images

  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) on Wednesday has narrowed its 2022 FFO guidance range following strong than expected first-quarter results.
  • The REIT lifted its midpoint FFO guidance by $0.01 per share to $2.10-2.20.
  • Sees average in service occupancy of 97.5% to 98.5% in 2022, an increase of 25 basis points at the midpoint, reflecting more leasing activity.
  • Expects same store net operating income growth of 7.75% to 8.75% for the full year, a boost of 50 basis points at the midpoint.
  • In the meantime, Q1 revenues of $125.51M topped the consensus of $123.45M and rose from $116.25M in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 net operating income of $90.09M compared with $83.01M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Q1 interest expense of $9.63M vs. $12.67M in Q1 of last year.
  • Total expenses were $78.06M in Q1, up from $73.78M in Q1 2021.
  • Conference call on April 21 at 11:00 AM EST.
  • In February, First Industrial Realty declared a quarterly dividend of $0.295 per share.
