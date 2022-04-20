VICI Properties raises $5B through unsecured debt offering
Apr. 20, 2022
- VICI Properties L.P., a wholly owned subsidiary of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) has priced $5B of senior unsecured notes in five tranches.
- The offering consists of $500M of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due due May 15, 2025 priced at 99.955% of par value; $1.25B of 4.750% senior unsecured long notes due February 15, 2028 priced at 99.932% of par value; $1B of 4.950% senior unsecured long notes due February 15, 2030 priced at 99.771% of par value; $1.5B of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2032 priced at 99.779% of par value; $750M of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2052 priced at 99.379% of par value.
- Interest on the 2025 notes, the 2032 notes and the 2052 notes is payable in cash in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on November 15, 2022.
- Interest on the 2028 notes and the 2030 notes is payable in cash in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on August 15, 2022.
- The offering is expected to close on April 29, 2022.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund the approximately $4.4B consideration for the redemption of a majority of the VICI Properties OP LLC units to be received by MGM Resorts International in connection with the closing of the MGP acquisition and to repay substantially all of the $600M outstanding under the company’s revolving credit facility, which was drawn on February 18, 2022 to fund a portion of the purchase price of the Venetian Acquisition, and any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.