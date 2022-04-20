Jabil raises $500M via inaugural green bond offering

Apr. 20, 2022 5:33 PM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) on Wednesday priced $500M of 4.250% senior notes due 2027 in its inaugural green bond offering.
  • The manufacturing solutions provider said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay its outstanding 4.700% senior notes due 2022.
  • JBL also intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering for expenditures related to eco-efficient products, waste and water diversion, renewable energy, reducing the environmental impact of operations, green buildings and clean transportation.
  • The offering is expected to close on May 4, 2022.
  • JBL stock earlier closed +1.6% at $59.60. It is down 15.3% YTD.
