AstraZeneca COVID treatment Evusheld effective in preventing symptoms, severe disease

Apr. 20, 2022 5:41 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Female doctor hold a vial of monoclonal antibodies a treatment for the covid-19 coronavirus

Cristian Storto Fotografia/iStock via Getty Images

  • Phase 3 results showed that AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab) was effective in preventing symptoms, severe disease, or death.
  • Given as a pre-exposure prophylaxis, Evusheld reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77% in the primary analysis, and by 83% in the six month follow-up analysis compared to placebo. There were no cases of severe disease or death in the treatment arm.
  • Evusheld was given as a single dose of each of the antibodies that make up the treatment.
  • AstraZeneca (AZN) noted that more than 75% of participants in the trial had health conditions that put them at higher risk of developing severe COVID.
  • The company added that ~2% of the global population is at an increased risk of an inadequate response to COVID-19, such as those who are immunocompromised, and could especially benefit from Evusheld.
  • The European Commission authorized Evusheld in late March.
