Pfizer adding expenses to non-GAAP adjusted income, resulting in lower income, EPS
Apr. 20, 2022 5:56 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Beginning in Q1 2022, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) will include other expenses in how it computes non-GAAP adjusted income, which will lead to a reduction in adjusted income and adjusted diluted EPS.
- In an SEC filing, the pharma giant said that in Q1, this will mean a $275 million adjusted income reduction, and a $0.05 reduction in adjusted EPS.
- The costs include R&D costs in connection with upfront and milestone payments on collaboration and in-license agreements, and asset acquisitions of acquired in-process R&D.
- Pfizer (PFE) said it was making the change after consulting with the SEC.
- The company is scheduled to report Q1 earnings on May 3.
