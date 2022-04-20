Pfizer adding expenses to non-GAAP adjusted income, resulting in lower income, EPS

Apr. 20, 2022

Statements of operations

vinnstock/iStock via Getty Images

  • Beginning in Q1 2022, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) will include other expenses in how it computes non-GAAP adjusted income, which will lead to a reduction in adjusted income and adjusted diluted EPS.
  • In an SEC filing, the pharma giant said that in Q1, this will mean a $275 million adjusted income reduction, and a $0.05 reduction in adjusted EPS.
  • The costs include R&D costs in connection with upfront and milestone payments on collaboration and in-license agreements, and asset acquisitions of acquired in-process R&D.
  • Pfizer (PFE) said it was making the change after consulting with the SEC.
  • The company is scheduled to report Q1 earnings on May 3.
