Apr. 20, 2022

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Wednesday said Canada approved the expanded use of the company's cystic fibrosis treatment Trikafta to include children aged 6-11 years.
  • VRTX said Health Canada granted a marketing authorization for the expanded use of Trikafta to include 6-11 year old children with cystic fibrosis who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
  • The company said the expanded use approval means about 500 Canadians aged 6-11 are now eligible for Trikafta.
  • VRTX earlier completed a phase 3 study which enrolled 66 children aged 6-11 with cystic fibrosis to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Trikafta.
  • An additional dosage strength of Trikafta tablets is now available as a result of the expanded use approval.
