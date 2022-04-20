Canada approves expanded use of Vertex's cystic fibrosis treatment Trikafta for kids aged 6-11
Apr. 20, 2022 6:02 PM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Wednesday said Canada approved the expanded use of the company's cystic fibrosis treatment Trikafta to include children aged 6-11 years.
- VRTX said Health Canada granted a marketing authorization for the expanded use of Trikafta to include 6-11 year old children with cystic fibrosis who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
- The company said the expanded use approval means about 500 Canadians aged 6-11 are now eligible for Trikafta.
- VRTX earlier completed a phase 3 study which enrolled 66 children aged 6-11 with cystic fibrosis to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Trikafta.
- An additional dosage strength of Trikafta tablets is now available as a result of the expanded use approval.
- VRTX stock earlier closed +1% at $285.30.