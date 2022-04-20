A potential purchase of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) by a relatively unknown activist investment firm doesn't make sense, according to a Deutsche Bank analyst, who recently cut the drugstore chain to a sell rating.

Rite Aid (RAD) shares surged earlier, though they pared gains to 11%, after a NYPost report that investor Spear Point Capital offered to buy the company for $14.60/share, or about $815 million, an offer that was rejected by the company.

"From what little news we can find about Spear Point, the firm has never put $50mm of capital to work in a deal, so the idea that it is pushing for ~$4B EV transaction with Rite Aid seems to make little sense to us," Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill, who has a $2 price target on the stock, wrote in a note.

Rite Aid reportedly rejected the deal because of amount of distressed debt that the investor who have to take on, though the NYPost said that Spear Point believed it could sell off RAD's PBM business called Elixir for $2 billion to help reduce the debt load.

"The $2B price Elixir is reported to fetch would represent almost 15x EBITDA, a multiple small PBM assets have not seen in many years," Hill wrote. "The NYP report is the only source of this takeover offer for now and we doubt its reliability."

The Spear Point bid comes after Rite Aid (RAD) shares plunged 17% on April 7 after Deutsche Bank's Hill downgraded the pharmacy chain operator to sell from hold with a $1 target, down from $16 per share. Hill argued that the company is unlikely to achieve its preliminary outlook for fiscal 2023.

"We find that idea that RAD rejected the offer at a steep premium on its face as incredulous, given the company’s repeated efforts to sell itself to various buyers over the last several years," Hill wrote in the Wednesday note.

Rite Aid has short interest of 33%.

