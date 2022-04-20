Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is little changed post-market after Q1 adjusted earnings topped expectations and the company raised its dividend by 3% over the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net income attributable to the company fell to $667M, or $0.29/share, from $1.41B, or $0.62/share, and distributable cash flow fell to $1.45B, or $0.64/share, from $2.33B, or $1.02/share, in the year-ago quarter, which enjoyed a big boost from a severe winter storm that raised demand for natural gas and electricity.

Q1 revenues totaled $4.29B, which beat Wall Street estimates but fell 17% Y/Y from $5.21B, a figure that was helped by non-recurring earnings in the company's natural gas and carbon dioxide business segments during Winter Storm Uri.

Excluding Uri-related earnings from 2021 results, Kinder Morgan (KMI) said Q1 EPS increased 17% Y/Y and DCF rose 16% Y/Y.

For 2022, Kinder Morgan (KMI) said it budgeted to generate $2.5B in attributable net income and $1.11/share in annual dividends, as well as DCF of $4.7B and adjusted EBITDA of $7.2B, ending the year with a 4.3x net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio; it now expects net income, EBITDA and DCF to be favorable to budget due to stronger than expected commodity prices and favorable operating results from its natural gas and CO2 segments, partially offset by higher costs.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) said it is in discussions over compression expansion opportunities that could come on beginning as early as Q4 2023 on both the Permian Highway Pipeline and Gulf Coast Express Pipeline, which would add a combined 1B-plus cf/day of additional takeaway capacity to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Kinder Morgan's (KMI) stock price return has increased 24% YTD and 19% during the past year.