Dept. of Justice files notice of appeal over federal transportation mask mandate
Apr. 20, 2022 7:06 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), AAL, LUV, UALALK, JBLU, SAVE, HABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The Department of Justice Tuesday appealed a federal judge's ruling that overturned the Biden administration's mask mandate on public transportation.
- The appeal would be heard in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.
- "It is CDC's continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health," the CDC said in a statement. "CDC believes this is a lawful order, well within CDC's legal authority to protect public health."
- Airline stocks: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Alaska Air (ALK), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and Hawaiian Holdings (HA).
- DoJ on Tuesday said it would appeal the ruling if the CDC decided the mandate was still necessary for public health.