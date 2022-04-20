Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) said Wednesday it started production from the first two wells at the Roncador field increased oil recovery project offshore Brazil in the Campos Basin.

Petrobras (PBR) is the operator of the Roncador field - Brazil's fifth largest producing asset and the second largest outside the pre-salt layer - with a 75% holding, and Equinor (EQNR) owns a 25% stake.

Equinor (EQNR) said start-up is nearly five months ahead of schedule and at half of the planned cost, citing improvements in well design and the partners' combined technological experience.

The wells add a combined 20K boe/day to Roncador, lifting production to ~150K bbl/day.

