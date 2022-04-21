Allegiant Travel reports March system traffic up 52.3% y/y

Apr. 21, 2022 12:33 AM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) reports total system passengers +12.0% to 1,679,945 vs. March 2019 and +52.3% Y/Y; for Q1 +8.2% to 3,734,262 vs. March 2019 and +60.0% Y/Y
  • Scheduled service revenue passenger miles +15.0% to 1594.6M vs. March 2019 and +56.0% Y/Y; for Q1 +11.5% to 3558.04M vs. March 2019 and +64.2% Y/Y.
  • Scheduled load factor increased 30,700 bps Y/Y to 86.5%; for Q1 increased 23,600 bps Y/Y to 78.9%.
  • Total system capacity increased 0.5% Y/Y to 1.89B available seat miles during the month and +14.4% vs. March 2019; for Q1 increased 15.1% Y/Y to 4.62B available seat miles during the month and +18.2% vs. March 2019.
  • Departures declined 3.7% for the month; for Q1 rose 10.9% Y/Y.
  • The estimated average fuel cost per gallon was $3.46 for the month and $3.07 for the Q1.
