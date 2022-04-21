ABB GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.05, revenue of $6.97B misses by $160M

Apr. 21, 2022 1:08 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ABB press release (NYSE:ABB): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $6.97B (+1.0% Y/Y) misses by $160M.
  • Orders $9.4B, +21%; comparable +28%.
  • Operational EBITA $99M; margin 14.3%.
  • Cash flow from operating activities -$573M; cash flow from operating activities in continuing operations -$564M.
  • "In Q2 2022, ABB anticipates the underlying market activity to remain broadly similar compared with the prior quarter. Revenues in the second quarter tend to be sequentially stronger in absolute terms, supporting a slight sequential margin increase, assuming no escalation of lock-downs in China.
  • In full-year 2022, we expect a steady margin improvement towards the 2023 target of at least 15%. Furthermore, we expect support from an anticipated positive market momentum and our strong order backlog."
