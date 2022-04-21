Japan +1.13%.

China -1.04% China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March.

Hong Kong -1.45%

Australia +0.30%.

India +0.82%

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones climbed 249.59 points, or 0.71%, to 35,160.79, S&P 500 dipped fractionally to 4,459.45, while Nasdaq dropped 1.22% to around 13,453.07.

Oil prices traded higher but in a narrow range on Thursday, after being rocked earlier in the week by supply losses from Libya and a worrying outlook for demand as the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts.

Brent crude futures rose 55 cents, or 0.5%, to $107.35 a barrel at 0117 GMT, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 41 cents, or 0.4%, to 102.60 a barrel.

Gold prices eased on Thursday as a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields tempered bullion’s safe-haven demand stemming from the Ukraine crisis and its potential impact on the global economy.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,951.76 per ounce, as of 0300 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,954.50.

Spot silver dipped 0.4% to $25.07 per ounce, platinum was flat at $986.86, and palladium slipped 0.2% to 2,446.17.

RBNZ core inflation measure for Q1 +4.2% y/y (prior 3.2%).

New Zealand Q1 CPI +6.9% y/y (expected +7.1%).

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.42%; S&P 500 +0.57%; Nasdaq +0.87%.