Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Non-GAAP EPS of €2.21, revenue of €862.5M
Apr. 21, 2022 1:44 AM ETSartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (SRTOY), SDMHFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. press release (OTCPK:SRTOY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of €2.21.
- Revenue of €862.5M (+31.6% Y/Y).
- Underlying EBITDA margin 35.2%.
- Order intake was in line with expectations compared with the exceptionally strong prior-year quarter, reaching €950M (- 8.6% in constant currencies; reported: - 5.5%).
- Outlook for 2022 confirmed: Sales revenue expected to rise by 15 to 19 percent (vs. estimated growth of 17.89% Y/Y), with non-organic growth from acquisitions projected to contribute about 2 percentage points and underlying EBITDA margin projected to be more than 35 percent.
- The CAPEX ratio is anticipated to be about 14.5 percent and net debt to underlying EBITDA to be about 0.2 at year-end.