Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Non-GAAP EPS of €2.44, revenue of €1.02B

Apr. 21, 2022 1:56 AM ETSartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SSSGY), SARTF, SOAGYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft press release (OTC:SSSGY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of €2.44.
  • Revenue of €1.02B (+28.9% Y/Y).
  • Order intake was in line with expectations compared with the exceptionally strong prior-year quarter, reaching €1,112M (- 5.8 percent in constant currencies; reported: - 2.3 percent).
  • Underlying EBITDA up 32.4 percent, underlying EBITDA margin 34.1 percent.
  • Net debt to underlying EBITDA was 1.4 as of the reporting date, compared with 1.5 at year-end 2021.
  • The ratio of capital expenditures to sales revenue reached 9.4 percent, compared with 10.2 percent in the prior-year period.
  • Outlook for 2022 confirmed: Sales revenue expected to rise by 15 to 19 percent (vs. estimated growth of 15.32% Y/Y), with non-organic growth from acquisitions projected to contribute about 2 percentage points and underlying EBITDA margin projected to be about 34 percent.
  • For the Bioprocess Solutions Division, the company forecasts sales revenue growth of about 17 percent to 21 percent.
  • The CAPEX ratio is anticipated to be about 14 percent and net debt to underlying EBITDA to be about 1.1 at year-end.
