Great Southern Bancorp GAAP EPS of $1.30, revenue of $52.45M
Apr. 21, 2022 2:29 AM ETGreat Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Great Southern Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:GSBC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.30.
- Revenue of $52.45M (-2.5% Y/Y).
- For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, annualized return on average common equity was 11.14%, annualized return on average assets was 1.27%, and net interest margin was 3.43%, compared to 12.18%, 1.38% and 3.41%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- On a preliminary basis, as of March 31, 2022, the Company’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 11.2%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.5%, and Total Capital Ratio was 15.3%.