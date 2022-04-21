Orca Energy Group GAAP EPS of $0.08, revenue of $24.82M
Apr. 21, 2022 2:33 AM ETOrca Energy Group Inc. (ORXGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Orca Energy Group press release (OTCPK:ORXGF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.08.
- Revenue of $24.82M (+12.9% Y/Y).
- Gas deliveries increased by 13% for Q4 2021 and by 6% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the same prior year periods.
- Net cash flows from operating activities decreased by 4% for Q4 2021 and by 14% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the same prior year periods.
- Capital expenditures decreased by 23% for Q4 2021 and by 2% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the same prior year periods.
- The Company forecasts average gross gas sales of 70-76 MMcfd during 2022 representing a 10 MMcfd, or approximately 16%, increase to the prior forecasts of 60-66 MMcfd.