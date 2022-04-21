TAAT Global Alternatives agrees to acquire Ohio-based HLND Holdings
TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCQX:TOBAF) to acquire Ohio-based HLND Holdings (HLND), which is to become the Company’s in-house distribution arm for the north-central region of the US starting this year, after the agreement has become definitive.
Previously in Feb.25, the company had inked initial agreement to acquire HLND for a purchase price of C$6.60M in cash and equity.
The Company has made a payment of C$400K towards the C$1.25M cash portion of the purchase price.
The deal is expected to occur within ten business days, during which time the Company and HLND are implementing an agreed-upon tax structure.
Through the addition TAAT® will obtain access to a network of more than 5K convenience stores in and around Ohio through a combination of direct and indirect relationships.
- In addition to TAAT® and major brands of tobacco cigarettes, HLND also carries a full range of convenience store products such as candy, snacks, beverages, and paper products.