TAAT Global Alternatives agrees to acquire Ohio-based HLND Holdings

Apr. 21, 2022 3:30 AM ETTAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (TOBAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCQX:TOBAF) to acquire Ohio-based HLND Holdings (HLND), which is to become the Company’s in-house distribution arm for the north-central region of the US starting this year, after the agreement has become definitive.

  • Previously in Feb.25, the company had inked initial agreement to acquire HLND for a purchase price of C$6.60M in cash and equity.

  • The Company has made a payment of C$400K towards the C$1.25M cash portion of the purchase price.

  • The deal is expected to occur within ten business days, during which time the Company and HLND are implementing an agreed-upon tax structure.

  • Through the addition TAAT® will obtain access to a network of more than 5K convenience stores in and around Ohio through a combination of direct and indirect relationships.

  • In addition to TAAT® and major brands of tobacco cigarettes, HLND also carries a full range of convenience store products such as candy, snacks, beverages, and paper products.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.