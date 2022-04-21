Reliq Health Technologies secures new contracts in California, Texas and Nevada
Apr. 21, 2022 3:42 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) has signed new contracts with two physician practices, a hospital and a Skilled Nursing Facility in California, Texas and Nevada.
- "We are excited to be adding our first hospital client to the iUGO Care platform. Both the Skilled Nursing Facility and the hospital will be using the iUGO Care Transitional Care Management module along with Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management and Behavioral Health Integration to improve health outcomes for patients who are transitioning from an inpatient facility to the community," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO.