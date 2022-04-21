Taiwan approves 2nd COVID booster shot as cases rise

Taiwan approved a second COVID booster dose for people ages 65 years and above, and for the immunocompromised as cases continue to rise.

In addition, according to a report by Reuters, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control also approved a third booster for the immunocompromised.

Taiwan's CDC recommended a booster dose for adolescents aged 12 years to 17 years who completed their primary series vaccination without serious adverse events.

The agency recommended that such adolescents should get a booster shot five months after the last dose of their initial series vaccination.

Taiwan CDC also recommended vaccination with the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 years to 11 years.

The agency also backed a second booster dose for elderly people age 65 or older, residents of long-term care facilities, and individuals aged 18 or above who are immunocompromised or have a weakened immune system and are in a stable condition.

People receiving a second booster dose were recommended to get the shot after five months of their first booster dose.

In addition, as per the Reuters report, people receiving their third booster should get it at least five months after their second booster dose. People could choose among vaccines by Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX), Taiwan-made Medigen or Novavax (NVAX).

According to Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker, daily cases have been rising in Taiwan in the last few days.

Taiwan's CDC reported 2481 new cases on April 20.

Earlier in April, Pfizer's (PFE) COVID-19 therapy Paxlovid's 700K units were ordered by Taiwan.