Ukraine War Update: Russia tests new ICBM

Here are the latest developments from the war in Ukraine:

Russia tests missile to send message to West

The Russian military said Wednesday it successfully performed the first test of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, a weapon President Vladimir Putin said would make the West “think twice” before harboring any aggressive intentions against Russia.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the Sarmat ICBM was launched from the Plesetsk launch facility in northern Russia and its practice warheads have successfully reached mock targets on the Kura firing range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. It said the launch was fully successful, proving the missile’s characteristics “in all phases of its flight.”

Putin orders troops not to storm Mariupol

Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces not to storm the last remaining stronghold in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, saying the city was "securely blocked."

"Taking control of such an important center in the south of Mariupol is a success," Putin said Thursday in a televised meeting with his defense minister.

“There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities,” he said. “Block off this industrial area so that a fly cannot not pass through.”

-- The AP contributed to this report.