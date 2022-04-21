Amazon introduces Buy with Prime benefit
Apr. 21, 2022 5:42 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches Buy with Prime, a new benefit for Prime members that will extend the convenience of Prime shopping to online stores beyond Amazon.com.
- This benefit will initially be available by invitation only for merchants using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) and will roll out through 2022 as merchants are invited to participate, including those not selling on Amazon or using FBA.
- Buy with Prime will allow millions of U.S.-based Prime members to shop directly from merchants’ online stores with the trusted experience they expect from Amazon—including fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and free returns on eligible orders.
- Pricing for this benefit is based on a service fee, a payment processing fee, and fulfillment and storage fees that are calculated per unit.
- “Buy with Prime represents a compelling value-add for BigCommerce merchants who wish to increase their sales and optimize the omnichannel experience they provide their customers,” said Troy Cox, senior vice president of product at BigCommerce. “Prime set the bar for a shopping experience customers trust, including convenient and fast shipping. As one of the top ecommerce platforms collaborating with Amazon to add Buy with Prime, extending these benefits to our merchants will help elevate their online shopper experiences, build brand loyalty, and power them to grow and scale."