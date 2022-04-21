Fluence and Centrica collaborate with Google for providing zero-emission backup power system

Apr. 21, 2022 5:48 AM ETFluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC)GOOGLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Fluence (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Centrica Business Solutions, provider of integrated energy solutions that balance profitability and sustainability, announced collaboration with Google (GOOGL) for the supply and optimization of a zero-emission energy backup system at a hyperscale data centre in Saint-Ghislain.
  • For Google, it is the first-of-its-kind project globally that uses a battery-based energy storage system to reduce the number of diesel generators needed to provide backup power to the facility.
  • Centrica will connect the battery storage assets to the Belgian electricity grid, allowing Google’s on-site batteries to flexibly store and discharge energy using Centrica's specialized FlexPond software.
