Ampio Pharmaceuticals' (NYSE:AMPE) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not agree with proposed changes made to a phase 3 trial for pain drug Ampion and that the company should have sought the regulator's nod before unblinding the data.

The company was evaluating Ampion in a phase 3 trial, dubbed AP-013, to treat pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK).

The company had submitted a Type C meeting request to the FDA to get clarity on the acceptability of the proposed modified intent-to-treat (mITT) population as the primary analysis population for evaluating efficacy in the AP-013 trial, and the acceptability of AP-013 as a second trial to support a biologics license application (BLA) for Ampion.

In March, however, the company released data from the study.

Ampio's President and Chief Operating Officer Holli Cherevka said in a March 2 release that the FDA had recommended to conduct a sensitivity analysis to determine if there was an impact of COVID-19 on the study, which the company documented in a study plan prior to unblinding the data.

Cherevka said in the March release, "This sensitivity analysis found a statistically significant impact from COVID-19, and as specified in our study plan, we have proposed a mITT population to assess efficacy."

Cherevka had said that in this mITT population Ampion showed a statistically significant reduction in pain.

The FDA, however, in a written response informed the company, according to the April 20 release, that the U.S. drug regulator did not agree with the company's proposed change from the ITT population to the mITT population for the main goal analysis.

The company added that the FDA said that the mITT was a substantive and material change to the Protocol and Statistical Analysis Plan and was not accordance with the Special Protocol Assessment agreement, and despite the COVID related impact on patients and trial centers, the company should have sought FDA's agreement on these changes prior to analyzing and unblinding the data.

FDA added that it did not agree that AP-013 could serve as a second pivotal trial for Ampion based on the change in the analysis population and the evaluation of pain only instead of the original prespecified co-primary goals.

"However, given the points in FDA's answer, it will be very difficult to salvage AP-013 itself as a pivotal trial," said Chairman and CEO Mike Martino in the April 20 release.

Martino added, " "However, I want to be clear. At this point, I believe the best path forward for Ampio and Ampion is likely conducting a new Phase 3 trial."

AMPE -33.37% to $0.23 pre-market April 21