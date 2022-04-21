Dow Non-GAAP EPS of $2.34 beats by $0.29, revenue of $15.3B beats by $760M
Apr. 21, 2022 6:00 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Dow press release (NYSE:DOW): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.34 beats by $0.29.
- Revenue of $15.3B (+28.8% Y/Y) beats by $760M.
- "Looking ahead, we see strong demand across our end-markets," said Fitterling. "While the geopolitical environment remains dynamic, our global scale, cost-advantaged positions, and industry-leading feedstock and derivative flexibility continue to enable resilient financial and operating performance. At the same time, we are advancing our strategy to decarbonize and grow underlying earnings by more than $3 billion in the transition to a more sustainable world."