Alaska Air Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.33 beats by $0.18, revenue of $1.68B beats by $20M
- Alaska Air press release (NYSE:ALK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.33 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $1.68B (+110.8% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Debt-to-capitalization ratio of 50%, within our target range of 40% to 50%.
"Alaska has a proven track record and a resilient business model that delivers in good times and through challenging ones. We are on course to deliver 6% to 9% adjusted pre-tax margins in 2022, as we recently announced at our investor day," said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. "March results were particularly strong, marked by our highest cash sales month in history and revenues that exceeded 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic began. Our people are working hard to get our airline back to its pre-COVID size and to return to growth from there, all while delivering the operational excellence that we're known for. It's an honor to have our company's hard work recognized by Air Transport World as the 2022 Global Airline of the Year."
- Shares +3.92% PM.