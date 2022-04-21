Tri Pointe Homes GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.20, revenue of $727.49M beats by $61.15M

Apr. 21, 2022 6:04 AM ETTri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Tri Pointe Homes press release (NYSE:TPH): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $727.49M (+1.2% Y/Y) beats by $61.15M.

  • Outlook:

  • For the second quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,300 and 1,500 homes at an average sales price between $670,000 and $680,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 26.0% to 27.0% for the second quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 10.0% to 11.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the second quarter to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%.

  • For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 6,500 and 6,800 homes at an average sales price between $680,000 and $690,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 26.0% to 27.0% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 9.7% to 10.2%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%.

