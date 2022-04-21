Sanofi reports pooled analysis for graft-versus-host disease drug Rezurock
Apr. 21, 2022 6:19 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) said pooled analysis of Rezurock to treat chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) showed certain organ clinical responses correlated with clinically meaningful changes in patient-reported outcomes (PROs).
- The French pharma giant said pooled analysis of ROCKstar (KD025-213) and KD025-208 studies shows a strong, but not universal, correlation between organ clinical response measures and clinically meaningful changes in PROs in patients treated with Rezurock.
- Clinically meaningful changes in PROs were reported in skin, mouth, eye, upper GI and lung, the company said in an April 21 press release.
- Sanofi added that for all organs except for joints, oesophagus, and lower GI there was at least one PRO that was statistically correlated.
- Rezurock is approved in the U.S. to treat adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with cGVHD after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.