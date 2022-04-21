HongKong Disneyland resumes operations at 50% capacity after three months closure

Apr. 21, 2022

Hong Kong Disneyland

EnchantedFairy/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • HongKong Disneyland, owned by The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), will now be open for guests after three months, effective today, as the city's pandemic restrictions were relaxed with museums reopening and nighttime restaurant dining resuming as the worst COVID-19 outbreak appears to be fading.
  • Popular theme parks were ordered to close in January amid the new coronavirus wave.
  • The park has released guidelines for the park visitors which are expected to be followed as the city has not reached zero Covid-19 cases; 50% capacity has been permitted with vaccination proofs.
  • The easing of restrictions comes amid the people's frustration with the measures and that there must be balance between fighting the epidemic and resumption of normal activities.
  • Hong Kong reported 603 locally spread infections Thursday, down more than 99% from the peak of more than 30K in March.
  • SA Contributor JR Research recently wrote that returning to Pre-COVID days profitability will be challenging.
