AT&T Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.08, revenue of $38.1B misses by $190M
Apr. 21, 2022 6:31 AM ET AT&T Inc. (T)
- AT&T press release (NYSE:T): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $38.1B (-13.2% Y/Y) misses by $190M.
- Capital expenditures of $4.7 billion; capital investment of $6.3 billion
- Mobility:
- 691,000 postpaid phone net adds
- 965,000 postpaid net adds
- 113,000 prepaid phone net adds
- Postpaid phone churn of 0.79%
- Consumer Wireline:
- 289,000 AT&T Fiber net adds; penetration of 37%, up about 200-basis points
- WarnerMedia
- Total global HBO Max and HBO subscribers6 of 76.8 million, up 12.8 million year over year; domestic subscribers7 of 48.6 million, up 4.4 million year over year.