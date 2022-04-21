AT&T Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.08, revenue of $38.1B misses by $190M

Apr. 21, 2022 6:31 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor25 Comments
  • AT&T press release (NYSE:T): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $38.1B (-13.2% Y/Y) misses by $190M.
  • Capital expenditures of $4.7 billion; capital investment of $6.3 billion
  • Mobility:
  • 691,000 postpaid phone net adds
  • 965,000 postpaid net adds
  • 113,000 prepaid phone net adds
  • Postpaid phone churn of 0.79%
  • Consumer Wireline:
  • 289,000 AT&T Fiber net adds; penetration of 37%, up about 200-basis points
  • WarnerMedia
  • Total global HBO Max and HBO subscribers6 of 76.8 million, up 12.8 million year over year; domestic subscribers7 of 48.6 million, up 4.4 million year over year.
