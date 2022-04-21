Snap-On GAAP EPS of $4.00 beats by $0.31, revenue of $1.1B beats by $60M; reaffirms FY22 guidance

Apr. 21, 2022 6:33 AM ETSnap-on Incorporated (SNA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Snap-On press release (NYSE:SNA): Q1 GAAP EPS of $4.00 beats by $0.31.
  • Revenue of $1.1B (+7.1% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Consolidated operating earnings were 24.8% and 23.9% in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
  • Outlook: The company anticipates that capital expenditures in 2022 will be in a range of $90 million to $100 million, of which $20.2 million was incurred in the first three months of the year.
  • Snap-on currently anticipates that its full year 2022 effective income tax rate will be in the range of 23% to 24%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.