Snap-On GAAP EPS of $4.00 beats by $0.31, revenue of $1.1B beats by $60M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Apr. 21, 2022 6:33 AM ETSnap-on Incorporated (SNA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Snap-On press release (NYSE:SNA): Q1 GAAP EPS of $4.00 beats by $0.31.
- Revenue of $1.1B (+7.1% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- Consolidated operating earnings were 24.8% and 23.9% in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
- Outlook: The company anticipates that capital expenditures in 2022 will be in a range of $90 million to $100 million, of which $20.2 million was incurred in the first three months of the year.
- Snap-on currently anticipates that its full year 2022 effective income tax rate will be in the range of 23% to 24%.