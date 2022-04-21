Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures get a boost from Tesla

Stock index futures point to a higher open Thursday following a mixed previous session.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +1.1% and S&P futures (SPX) +0.8% are getting a boost from a post-earnings pop in Tesla. Dow futures (INDU) +0.6% are also up.

Tesla is up about 7% in premarket trading with margins impressing in spite of supply chain pressures.

Netflix, which lost more than a third of its value yesterday, is down slightly before the bell. Bill Ackman said late yesterday he sold out of his large position, taking a loss of about $400M.

On the macro front, investors will be watching what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has to say, especially with regard to a possible peak in inflation.

Powell will give brief introductory remarks at an inflation discussion at The Volcker Institute at 11 a.m. ET, but the main event is his appearance on a panel for a debate on the global economy at the IMF at 1 p.m. ET.

Before the bell, the market gets weekly jobless claims numbers, expected to dip slightly, and the Phill Fed index, forecast to drop to 21 for April.

"US initial jobless claims data may be less helpful as a signal of the labor market today," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "One trend that may emerge, as the cost of living increases, is people returning to the workforce (especially those who retired early). This trend would not show up in initial jobless claims numbers."

In earnings this morning, AT&T is up slightly premarket despite a miss on the top line, saying it remains confident of delivering on recent guidance.