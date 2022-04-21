Herc GAAP EPS of $1.92 misses by $0.04, revenue of $567.3M beats by $14.53M

Apr. 21, 2022 6:35 AM ETHerc Holdings Inc. (HRI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Herc press release (NYSE:HRI): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.92 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $567.3M (+25.0% Y/Y) beats by $14.53M.
  • The company raised its FY2022 guidance range for adjusted EBITDA to $1.175B to $1.245B from $1.075B to $1.175B and net capital expenditure guidance range of $9000M to $1.12B from $820M to $1.12B.
  • "We continued our 'shift into high gear' with an excellent first quarter," said Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer. "Our average fleet increased 23.4% to $4.5 billion, dollar utilization increased to 41.4%, and rental revenue increased 31.6% over the prior year. Outstanding execution by our operations and field support team was enhanced by strong demand in our markets and a positive operating environment. The record first quarter results have accelerated our growth expectations for the full year and we now expect 2022 adjusted EBITDA to increase between approximately 31% to 39% over 2021."
