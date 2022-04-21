Synovus Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.07, revenue of $497.58M in-line

Apr. 21, 2022 6:38 AM ETSynovus Financial Corp. (SNV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Synovus press release (NYSE:SNV): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $497.58M (+2.6% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Total deposit costs of 0.11% down 1 bp sequentially primarily due to mix optimization.
  • Total loans ended the quarter at $40.17B, up $857.2M sequentially, and $1.05B, or 11.0% annualized, excluding PPP loans.
  • Provision for credit losses of $11.4 million compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $55.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021; allowance for credit losses coverage ratio (to loans) of 1.15%, a decline of 4 bps sequentially. 
  • Preliminary CET1 ratio declined 3 bps during the quarter to 9.47%.
