Humana mulls sale of hospice business to Clayton Dubilier & Rice - Bloomberg

Humana mulls sale of hospice business to Clayton Dubilier & Rice

Apr. 21, 2022 6:44 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Humana (NYSE:HUM) is in discussions to sell an arm of Kindred at Home to Clayton Dubilier & Rice which would value the business at ~$3B, Bloomberg News reported citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Humana intends to retain stake in the business.
  • The deal, for the the hospice and personal care business, could be disclosed soon but a definitive agreement was not finalized and the discussion could end without any deal, said the report.
  • In April 2021, Humana said it was acquiring the remaining 60% interest in Kindred at Home, a home health and hospice provider, from TPG Capital for $5.7B. The enterprise value was $8.1B, which included Humana’s existing equity value of $2.4B linked with its 40% ownership interest.
