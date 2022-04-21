Coinbase underway talks to buy Turkey's crypto exchange, BtcTurk for $3.2B
Apr. 21, 2022 6:42 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is all set to buy BtcTurk, Turkey’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, at $3.2B as known by industry sources as cited by Webrazzi.
- If the acquisition is completed the company would break a new record; sources close to the matter also indicate that partial shares and partial cash would be used for the purchase price.
- The company has not provided any statement on the same but its recent country manager job posting for Turkey is evidence to support this news.